North Korean Leader Fires WW3 Warning To US President Joe Biden.

North Korea has warned Joe Biden’s America to ‘avoid causing a stink’ if it wants peace. Reuters correspondent for North and South Korea, Josh Smith, has reported: “As Biden’s secretaries of state and defence prepare to visit Seoul, North Korea’s Kim yo Jong criticizes military drills in S.Korea and warns Biden administration if it wants peace it must ‘refrain from causing a stink at its first step’.

“‘We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. admin. trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,’ said Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, via KCNA. ‘If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.’

-- Advertisement --



During a recent speech, North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un admitted to economic failures and referred to the country’s “worst-ever trials” under stringent sanctions and pandemic isolation in what was a startlingly candid admission.

In a veiled statement, Kim also took a dig at US President Joe Biden. “No matter who is in power, the true nature of its policy against North Korea will never change,” he said without naming Biden.

After exchanging nuclear threats, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump displayed an unprecedented bromance that made Trump the first sitting US President to cross the demarcation line into North Korean territory where he met Kim. At the time, Trump declared the meeting “very very good.” He claimed that “something comes of it, something very important, but a lot has already come of it” adding that the relationship between the US and North Korea was a “fiery mess” during previous administrations.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said he had spoken about commerce, construction, economic management and “external economic relations”, which have almost non-existent currently as the country has isolated itself in a precaution against COVID-19.

Pyongyang still continues to insist it has not had a single coronavirus infection.

During a key ruling party meeting in late December, Mr Kim expressed deep frustration over deadlocked diplomacy with the United States and said he would not denuclearise if the US persists with its hostile policy on his country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “North Korean Leader Fires WW3 Warning To US President Joe Biden”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.