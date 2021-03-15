LEE BOWYER Expected To Become Birmingham City Manager After Leaving Charlton



Lee Bowyer has resigned this afternoon, Monday 15, as the manager of League One club, Charlton Athletic, after three years in charge at The Valley, with them lying in eighth position in the table, after winning 14 of their 35 matches this campaign, as reported by Sky Sports News.

Bowyer is reportedly set to replace Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City, who have confirmed to Sky Sports News that he has left the club, but it is still unconfirmed whether Karanka has been sacked, resigned, or has mutually parted ways with the Championship club, with senior executives apparently due to discuss the vacancy manager’s position today.

In a statement, Bowyer said, “It was a difficult decision to leave. Everyone knows how I feel about the club. I could have gone before but I felt it was the right thing to do to stay and help the club through the tough times we’ve been through”.

Adding, “We had some amazing times and some tough times. It has been emotional leaving. I’d like to thank all the players that I’ve worked with and the staff for the hours and hours of hard work that they did”.

Lee Bowyer originally replaced Karl Robinson when he departed Charlton in March 2018, initially as caretaker manager, before being given the permanent position six months later, and immediately took the club to third spot and promotion to the Championship in his first season, but unfortunately, they went straight back down the following season, but he had signed a new three-year deal just this January, which would have taken him up to summer 2023.

Tuesday’s match against Bristol Rovers will see Johnnie Jackson take charge of the first team.

