Fed-up passengers denounce at least 15 public transport firms in Spain.

PEDRO Britos, head of the Vice Ministry of Transport, confirmed today, Monday, March 15, that at least 15 public transport companies have been denounced and sanctioned after slashing the frequency of their buses.

Hundreds of passengers have reportedly taken to social media over the last few days to air their anger at having to use “overcrowded public transport” because of the cuts.

-- Advertisement --



Britos told Monumental 1080 AM a series of meetings are to be held with transportation companies to “correct the problem and strengthen the areas where the regulated ones occur to avoid crowds”.

“We are going to take actions so that no worker lacks the service to get to work and then home. We cannot deny the situation, we have 15 companies sanctioned for not complying with the frequency,” he said.

Britos added that “there are transport companies that have declared bankruptcy and that they are working on quick solutions to cover the itineraries”.

The minister also told the radio station that the government is “finishing some adjustments” to plans for the Armed Forces to step in “to transport citizens” and reinforced night timetables in light of new restrictions.

He warned that all companies at fault have been sanctioned and “sanctions will continue for those that do not comply with the service”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fed-up passengers denounce at least 15 public transport firms in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.