Eleven of Spain’s hospitals named amongst the best in the world

ELEVEN Spanish hospitals are among the 200 best in the world, according to the World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list by American publication Newsweek.

Six of them are located in Madrid, two in Cataluña, and one each in Navarra, Andalucia and Valencia.

The six in Madrid are La Paz, Gregorio Marañon, 12 de Octubre, San Carlos Clinic, Ramon y Cajal and the Jimenez Diaz Foundation.

For the third consecutive year, Newsweek, together with research firm Statista, has published the list of the best hospitals worldwide, World’s Best Hospitals 2021.

It shows 2,000 health centres in more than 25 countries that stand out for their commitment to excellence, as well as for their prestigious doctors, nursing care and use of cutting-edge technology, amongst other parameters.

The international and national rankings are based on recommendations from medical experts, surveys of patients and professionals.

The two in Cataluña are the Barcelona Clinic Hospital, which has the best position of all the Spanish hospitals on the list at 38, and Vall d’Hebron, and the others mentioned in Spain are the Navarra University Clinic, the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Sevilla and La Fe Polytechnic in Valencia.

The full list can be seen here.

