Portsmouth Sack Kenny Jackett After Almost Four Years In Charge.

PORTSMOUTH FC confirmed the departure of Kenny Jackett as first-team manager on March 14 – after almost four years in charge of the League One club.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said: “Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future.

“It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process – which will be as short as possible – of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today.”

Since taking charge at Fratton Park in the summer of 2017, Jackett has led the Blues to finishes of 8th, 4th and 5th in League One.

They currently sit 7th in the standings and he has an overall win percentage of 51.7 per cent in all competitions (47 per cent in league games).

Jackett guided Pompey to EFL Trophy glory in 2018/19, with more than 40,000 Blues fans inside Wembley to watch a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over the Black Cats.

He also helped the club enjoy a post-war record nine consecutive wins in all competitions last season, aligned with notable cup successes against Championship sides Norwich, Birmingham, QPR and Barnsley.

However, successive play-off defeats to Sunderland and Oxford respectively in the past two campaigns have thwarted the club’s ultimate ambition of reaching the Championship.

The club will update supporters once the process of appointing a new first team manager has been agreed.

