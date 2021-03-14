GERMANS fill the scheduled flights to Mallorca as restrictions to the Balearic Islands are lifted

Airlines in Germany have reported a huge surge in booking for Mallorca over the weekend after German authorities authorised flights to the Balearics on Friday, March 12. Lufthansa’s low-cost carrier Eurowings reported that all their available flights were “booked out in no time” resulting in the airline expanding its flight schedule by 300 trips to the Balearic Islands over Easter.

On Friday, Alltours tourism group announced its commitment to bringing 400,000 German tourists to the Islands by the summer. President and founder Willi Verhuven pledged that the company will do “our part as a tour operator and group to reactivate tourist activity on the islands, especially in Mallorca, and to bring between 200,000 and 400,000 tourists during the summer season”.

The group also runs the Allsun hotel chain and the president has said that the positive evolution of the pandemic on the Balearic Islands “has led us to decide to open three of our hotels in Mallorca next week, to demonstrate our commitment to the future of tourism on the Islands”.

Demand for flights before the summer however continues to grow “throughout the country,” mainly for flights from airports in Cologne, Bonn, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

Germans wishing to visit Mallorca still require a negative PCR test before arrival

