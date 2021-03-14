BREAKING NEWS: Italy’s Piedmont Region Suspends AstraZeneca Vaccine Following Death

ITALY’S region of Piedmont has announced it is suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine following a death.

Officials have said they are suspending the jab after a teacher died in the town of Biella, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, after receiving his vaccine yesterday.

The vaccine has reportedly been suspended while the region waits for the results of checks which will verify which batch was used and whether there is a connection between the death and the vaccination, according to the regional government.

Luigi Genesio Icardi, head of regional health services, said: “It is an act of extreme prudence, while we verify whether there is a connection. There have been no critical issues with the administration of vaccines to date.”

Italy’s medicine authority Aifa banned the use of one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, reportedly following the deaths of two men.

Aifa had said that the ban was precautionary, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and side effects.

Authorities in other European countries, including some parts of Spain suspended the use of the vaccine over side effects concerns, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death.

The regulatory European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said they do not believe the AstraZeneca vaccine causes side effects and that countries should continue using the vaccines.

