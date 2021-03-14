American boxing Legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dies Aged 66



The American boxing legend, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the former undisputed middleweight world champion, has died at the age of 66, confirmed by his wife Kay, announcing on her husband’s Facebook page, “Today, unfortunately, my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love”.

Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous Marvin Hagler, in 1982, totally dominated the middleweight division from 1979, up until his controversial defeat in April 1987 by Sugar Ray Leonard, having taken part in 67 fights during a 14-year professional boxing career, winning 62, 52 of those by knockout, drawing two fights, while only losing three times, and was only knocked down once during his professional career.

-- Advertisement --



One of the most memorable boxing matches of all time has to be Hagler’s April 1985 defeat of Thomas ‘Hit Man’ Hearns, a fight which was labelled ‘The War’, and is one of the most-watched fights of all time, with the first round of that fight, in Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas in 1985, regarded as one the most exciting, and violent rounds of all time.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren said, “Boxing lost an all-time great today”, while Barry McGuigan, the former world featherweight champion said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of the “incredible” Hagler’s death.

“I’m honoured to have spent some amazing times with him. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ”, commented the Irishman, and, Hagler was “one of the greatest”, said Derek Chisora, the British heavyweight boxer.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boxing Legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dies Aged 66”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.