Arsenal Clinch Derby Win Without Dropped Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A 2-1 victory clinched Arsenal’s first north London derby win since December 2018 despite top scorer Aubameyang being dropped by Mikel Arteta over ‘disciplinary issues’.

The decision to drop the captain paid off and allowed Alexandre Lacazette to shine, although Erik Lamela’s remarkable Rabona goal threatened to steal the show for the away side.

Lamela, who replaced the injured Heung-min Son after 19 minutes, produced a spectacular drilled Rabona (33) to beat Bernd Leno and find the bottom corner. However, the substitute was later sent off after picking up his second yellow card in eight minutes.

After the shock of Lamela’s opening wonder goal, the home struck back and goals from Martin Odegaard and Lacazette claimed a huge three points. However, it could have been different as Spurs nearly snatched a point in the 89th minute when Harry Kane’s free-kick hit the post and Sanchez’s follow-up was headed off the line by Gabriel Magalhães.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was said to have dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench for the north London derby because of his lateness.

The Athletic reported that Aubameyang was late for the crunch derby, with Arteta not in a forgiving mood for the forward.

The report added that it’s not the first time that Aubameyang has reported late during the current campaign – leading to his place on the bench.

