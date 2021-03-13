Three Norwegian health workers treated for blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Three Norwegian health workers treated for blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
CREDIT: Pixabay

Three Norwegian health workers treated for blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine.

ACCORDING to Norway’s Institute of Public Health, the three health personnel – all aged under 50 – are in hospital being treated for bleeding, blood clots and a low blood platelet count.

The country stopped the administration of this particular Covid vaccine on Thursday, March 11, as has Denmark, Bulgaria and Iceland.

-- Advertisement --

An investigation is to be carried out by the European Medical Association, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, Sigurd Hortemo, told a press conference today, Saturday, March 13, adding it’s not clear at the moment if the cases are linked to the vaccine.

A medical director at the agency told network NRK that all three have “very unusual symptoms” and are very sick, adding: “We take this very seriously”.

The World Health Organisation endorsed the AstraZenca vaccine yesterday, with spokeswoman Margaret Harris saying the vaccine was“excellent”.


She told a briefing that “it’s very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine”, adding that “any safety signal must be investigated”.

AstraZeneca’s jab is reportedly the cheapest and most high-volume launched so far.

According to EMA on Wednesday, March 10, there had been 22 reports of embolisms from blood clots among three million people who had received the vaccine.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Norwegian health workers treated for blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleFirst City In Spain To Have Its Own Chinatown
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here