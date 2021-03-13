Three Norwegian health workers treated for blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine.

ACCORDING to Norway’s Institute of Public Health, the three health personnel – all aged under 50 – are in hospital being treated for bleeding, blood clots and a low blood platelet count.

The country stopped the administration of this particular Covid vaccine on Thursday, March 11, as has Denmark, Bulgaria and Iceland.

-- Advertisement --



An investigation is to be carried out by the European Medical Association, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, Sigurd Hortemo, told a press conference today, Saturday, March 13, adding it’s not clear at the moment if the cases are linked to the vaccine.

A medical director at the agency told network NRK that all three have “very unusual symptoms” and are very sick, adding: “We take this very seriously”.

The World Health Organisation endorsed the AstraZenca vaccine yesterday, with spokeswoman Margaret Harris saying the vaccine was“excellent”.

She told a briefing that “it’s very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine”, adding that “any safety signal must be investigated”.

AstraZeneca’s jab is reportedly the cheapest and most high-volume launched so far.

According to EMA on Wednesday, March 10, there had been 22 reports of embolisms from blood clots among three million people who had received the vaccine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Norwegian health workers treated for blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.