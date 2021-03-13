Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder Leaves By Mutual Consent.

Chris Wilder has left his job as manager of Sheffield United by mutual consent after five years in charge. The 53-year-old took over Sheffield United in 2016 when they were in League One and led them to the Premier League, finishing ninth last season.

They are bottom of the top flight, however, and look likely to be relegated back to the Championship. The Athletic had reported earlier on Friday that he would exit the South Yorkshire club- this has now been confirmed.

Under Wilder, Sheffield United finished ninth in the top flight last season, but the 53-year-old leaves with the club seemingly desperate for the drop, currently 12 points adrift of safety with just ten games to play.

“Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget,” Wilder said. “I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest-ever Premier League finish.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”

A club statement added: “We are confident that all Blades fans around the world will join us in thanking Chris for his hard work, commitment and expertise in driving the Club.



“Now the Club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship. We confirm our intention to keep the core of the player group together and will continue to invest further in the Academy and the First Team, to place us in the best possible position for the future.”

