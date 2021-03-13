Sheffield United Expected To Sack Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED Expected To Sack Their Manager Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder is expected to be sacked as manager any time soon by Sheffield United it has been reported, with the club even postponing a scheduled press conference that was due to take place on Friday evening.

Sheffield United are currently the basement club in the Premiership, lying 12 points adrift of the club above them, with only ten matches left to play, with relegation looking pretty much a dead cert.

Wilder, the former Oxford and Northampton boss, had steered The Blades out of League One, through the Championship, and into the Premier League during his time with them, even sitting as high as fifth position at one point last season.

TalkSPORT has reported that Wilder is set to leave his role this Friday, after five years at the helm, adding that former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to be in charge this weekend, amid claims in The Telegraph that there could be tensions between Wilder and Saudi owner Prince Abdullah, but that the current boss did have backing from the board.

Sheffield United News claims that Wilder will be of interest to both Celtic and Crystal Palace in the Summer if he leaves, following Neil Lennon’s recent departure in Glasgow, and Roy Hodgson‘s contract at Selhurst Park ending this Summer.

Hodgson told talkSPORT last month, “It’s been a long time in football and I have enjoyed every minute and I still am enjoying every minute working with Crystal Palace and with this group of players”.

