SEPE can’t rule out cyberattack affecting unemployment benefits

THE Spanish Unemployment Department, SEPE, has admitted that they can’t rule out the cyber attack having an effect on the time it takes them to grant benefits to users.

SEPE has said that they cyber attack on Tuesday will cause “a delay in the management of hundreds of thousands of appointments” for the unemployed.

Its director, Gerardo Gutierrez, has said that there is a plan to avoid delays but cannot guarantee that they won’t occur.

The attack paralyzed services that SEPE provides over the internet and also in offices, and has not yet been solved.

Gutierrez explained that everything possible is being done so that in the next few days, the unemployment office can resume processing and granting benefits.

SEPE handles some 100,000 benefits every day, both inline and at offices.

The website and e-mail are back up, but not everything is working as it should yet.

The most important thing, Gutierrez said, is to get the services back in the maximum security conditions. At the moment, they are proceeding slowly and with caution, as the cyberattacks had brought everything to a standstill.

He insisted that no confidential data was affected and no ransom was requested.

He asked people not to blame the Unemployment Department for the situation, as they were the victims of a crime and were not responsible for what happened.

Anyone who is already receiving any type of benefits from SEPE should not be affected and will receive it as usual.

