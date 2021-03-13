Portugal Authorises The Sale Of Covid Tests In Pharmacies.

Portugal has said it will authorise the sale of ‘quick covid tests’ in pharmacies and para pharmacies for at least the next six months as part of its deconfinement strategy, which will begin on Monday, March 15.

The kits that will be sold in pharmacies will be “those that take samples from the inner nasal area,” according to the statement published today in the Diario de la República and signed by the Minister of Health, Marta Temido.

-- Advertisement --



Prices may vary but a price of €38.50 per test is understood to be the average- this includes the certificate with the result. The government says this “establishes an exceptional and temporary regime” for these ‘antigen tests’ which are performed by pharmacy personnel, and do not need a doctor’s prescription.

The test will be used in an “exceptional regime” to support conventional phone apps to control the spread of the virus, in a similar measure that countries such as Germany or Austria have already adopted.

Once the sale in pharmacies is approved, the Portuguese National Medicines Authority has five days to establish the criteria that will define exactly what type of tests will enter this exceptional regime.

Portugal has established a gradual deconfinement plan so that starting next Monday, schoolchildren up to 9 years old will return to classrooms, including kindergartens, and will open hairdressers and bookstores. Since the pandemic began, the country of ten million inhabitants has accumulated 16,635 deaths and 812,575 coronavirus infections.

Portugal will be taken off UK’s virus travel ban ‘red list’ on Monday as the country aims to reopen to Britons who can show proof of vaccination or a negative test from mid-May

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will take the country off the list of 33 Covid-hotspot countries on Monday, it is understood. It means the ban on direct flights into the UK will be lifted and arrivals from Portugal will not have to go into quarantine at hotels for 11 days upon landing.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see them all.https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Authorises The Sale Of Covid Tests In Pharmacies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.