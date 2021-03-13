Murray Walker The Legendary Formula One Commentator Dies Aged 97

Chris King
Murray Walker, the former Formula One commentator has died aged 97, as announced today (Saturday 13) by the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

Walker’s first commentary on an F1 race was at Silverstone in 1949, but he didn’t become a full-time commentator until 1978 and went on to become the legendary “Voice of F1”, first with the BBC until 1996, then working for ITV between 1997 and 2001, before retiring in 2001.

The British Racing Drivers’ Club issued a statement that read, “It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE. A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator, and a contagious smile”.

Continuing, “Murray will be sadly missed, his mark and voice will live on in motorsport and our hearts forever. We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. Sending our love and thoughts to Murray’s family and friends at this difficult time. RIP our friend”.

