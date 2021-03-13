Amazon Canada Asked To Shut Brampton Facility Over COVID-19 Concerns.

Amazon.com Inc’s Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.

Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly, the statement added. Amazon said it will appeal the decision, adding that the facility closure may have some short-term impact on its Canadian customers.

The company said that in its most recent round of mandatory testing in the facility, COVID-19 positive cases were less than 1%. Peel Public Health said a current investigation determined high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for everyone working at the facility cannot be ruled out.

All employees will be required to self-isolate through March 27, unless they have tested positive in the last 90 days and completed their isolation period, the health agency said.

Last month, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James sued Amazon over its handling of worker safety issues related to the pandemic at two warehouses, a Staten Island fulfilment centre and a Queens distribution centre, both in New York City.

Related:

Thousands of UK Amazon workers received the wrong Coronavirus test results after a mistake meant they were given inaccurate information by test and trace. It is understood that 3,853 staff members at the online retailer received an erroneous result. Officials said they had tested negatively but received notifications to say they had tested positive and asking them to self-isolate.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it had been resolved in a day but those working for the “world-beating” service that tracks down those who may have been infected with the virus said they were still dealing with the fallout.

One test-and-trace worker said: “The tests, as far I can tell were good, but what people were told about their results is wrong.”

