The Weeknd Boycotts Grammy Awards

THE WEEKND boycotts future Grammy Awards following ‘After Hours’ snub

Canadian pop sensation The Weeknd has vowed to boycott all future Grammy Awards and refuse to allow his label to submit any songs after his smash hit ‘After Hours’ didn’t make this year’s cut. The selection process for the Grammys has come under fire time and again for a lack of transparency, with the selection criteria kept firmly under wraps.

In a statement ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, the singer said: “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

His single ‘Blinding Lights’ was a global best seller in 2020, and the star said that he will avoid the Grammy Awards until the Recording Academy did away with the “secret committees” that decide on the nominations.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…,” The Weeknd tweeted in November when the nominations were announced.

“Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

One Direction star Zayn Malik showed his support for The Weeknd by criticising the lack of transparency of the nomination process.

Responding to The Weeknd’s statement, the Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr told the New York Times: “We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset. But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.”

