Swedish Crown Princess And Her Husband Test Positive For COVID-19.

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Swedish Royal Court said on Thursday, March 11.

The royal couple has gone into self-isolation together with their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, after exhibiting covid symptoms, the court said. “The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel are showing minor symptoms but are doing well under the circumstances,” the court said in a statement, adding that tests had confirmed they had Covid-19.

Contact tracing, under the auspices of the royal family’s doctor, was underway. The couple are not the first royal family members to catch Covid-19, as Victoria’s younger brother Carl-Philip and his wife Sofia have already had the virus.

Sweden, which has become famous for its controversial and much softer approach to curbing the Covid-19, had as of Thursday, March 12, recorded over 707,000 confirmed cases and 13,111 associated deaths in the country of 10.3 million. Sweden has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, relying mostly on non-coercive measures and prioritising social distancing over the use of face masks.

The Swedish government was previously reluctant to impose tough Covid-19 restrictions but has now proposed vastly expanding its lockdown powers, as the country braces itself for a possible third wave of infections.

“It could become necessary to close down parts of Swedish society,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren said at a press briefing, adding that there is “a tangible risk of a third wave of infection. A third wave is underway in Europe. We have to be vigilant,” she said.

