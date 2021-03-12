Malaga Hunters Who Hanged A Dog To Face Trial

MALAGA hunters who hanged a dog because “it was not useful” to face trial.

Two men who were arrested after hanging a podenco dog from an olive tree before throwing it off a cliff because “it was no longer useful for hunting” have been slapped with legal actions by Partido Aminalista (PACMA) and 12 other animal rights groups who are seeking the maximum sentence possible for crimes of animal abuse with aggravated cruelty resulting in death.

On February 6, a person witnessed the horrific act of cruelty in the El Madrono area of Almogia in Malaga and contacted the Guardia Civil; the dog’s microchip led officers to its owner, who was arrested for drunk driving. According to a statement from the Guardia Civil, he “was very aggressive, actively resisting identification, threatening and seriously disobeying the officers, for which he was arrested.”

A short time later his accomplice was arrested, and he was the one who told officers they killed the dog because they no longer had any use for it.

On their website, PACMA state:

“This dog has no one else to fight for him; it was his own owner who took his life in such a terrible and cruel way. That is why we will not give up our efforts, in our legal fight for all animals like this, anonymous, who have no one.”

According to a survey of 35 animal charities in Andalucia carried out by PACMA, in 2019 alone some 2,366 greyhounds and 1,731 hunting dogs were rescued after their owners no longer wanted them.

“Creepy figures that demonstrate the horror of the hunt. Many other dogs, like this podenco, are not lucky enough to be rescued and are killed and discarded in the most cruel ways,” the charity wrote.

