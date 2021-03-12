If tables were turned

Monday was International Women’s Day and it didn’t sit well with me. Firstly for the past few weeks there’s been so much talk on Spanish TV about whether to let people meet to protest. Why should there be, in this day and age, the need for people to even do this? And if for one year they don’t, does it even matter?

It seems not, as barely mention was made of the issues that should be highlighted on this day.

Our recognition should be to all the women who came before us to afford us the liberties we do have and to encourage humanity to undertake the mission of ensuring safety and liberty, for us all.

The UN website states ‘International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities… The world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has achieved gender equality.’

I don’t read that as a call to congratulate someone for having ovaries. I don’t want to sound ungrateful but it’s patronising. It felt uncomfortable to be commended for being female from other women; on the verge of condescending when said by a man. Am I missing something?

Not one message even hinted at the concerns of inequality and the simple fact that basic human rights in a supposedly privileged society should be a given.

If we can fly to the moon why can’t we organise our finances? If our governments care so much about other nations that they need to invade them to ‘protect them’ can they not first protect their own citizens, offer equality and decent living standards? Obviously the answer is no, so we should be asking ourselves why, at least on the designated day.

It’s not just our economic system that is failing but perhaps humanity itself. We hold our western morals so high we deem to preach to the world as leaders and yet too often we can’t even treat each other with respect and regard within our own circles or workplace. Where is that leading?

How we consider others is but a reflection of our own ego. Segregating and categorising people tend to lead to conflict. Do the ‘powers that be’ really have our best interests at heart? They may not, but we as individuals still do at least have the right and choice when we meet or employ someone to treat them as we ourselves would like to be treated.

When it comes down to it none of us have it easy, whether male or female, so perhaps we could concentrate more on embracing empathy, even if it’s just in case in these crazy times, for some reason, the tables get turned.

