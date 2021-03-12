Covid patient who married in hospital in January has sadly died

A WOMAN who got married in hospital before she and her husband were intubated has sadly died.

The couple got married on January 29 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Virgen de la Cinta hospital in Tortosa, Cataluña where both of them had been admitted in a serious condition with Covid. Minutes later, they were intubated and sedated.

The 54-year-old woman died after not having been able to overcome the complications caused by the coronavirus, while her husband, 58, has already left the hospital and is recovering.

The couple, who had been planning their union for some time, asked to be married before being intubated because they feared the worst. The hospital staff agreed and a judge, a judicial secretary and a coroner went to the hospital to formalize the procedures, protected at all times with Individual Protection Equipment (PPE).

Doctors at the hospital appeared as witnesses and, following the ceremony, the couple was sedated.

The news of the woman’s death was announced by the mayor of Deltebre, Lluis Soler and the council observed a minute’s silence in her memory.

