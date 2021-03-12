ANDALUCIA has suspended 1,200 AstraZeneca vaccines from a batch being investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

According to reports, Andalucia has suspended 1,200 of the AstraZeneca vaccines from a batch being investigated by the EMA, despite Spain’s Minister of Health earlier insisting the vaccine was safe.

Andalucia Health Minister Jesús Aguirre said it has been decided to keep the vaccines on “stand by” until the outcome of the investigation.

The minister also reported the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has received “less than half of the expected doses” of the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

The news comes after Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias said: “AstraZeneca is a safe vaccine. This is what the European Medicines Agency and the Spanish Medicines Agency say.”

She added: “there is no causal effect between the vaccine and blood clots.”

The EMA’s safety committee (PRAC), which met to review all claims of side effects related to the AstraZeneca vaccine has said that they have not yet found any link.

They said: “There is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine.”

