Acid attacker ‘El Melillero’ had put GPS tracking devices in victims’ cars

GUARDIA CIVIL have discovered that ‘El Melillero’ placed GPS tracking devices in the cars of his ex-girlfriend and her friend.

Jose Arcadio D. N, better known as ‘El Melillero’, was the alleged perpetrator of an acid attack on his ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers in Cartama, Malaga in mid-January and was arrested after 72 hours on the run from the authorities. He was later remanded in prison and is now serving time for an attack on a former partner.

The two victims of the acid attack both said they had the feeling that someone was following them and that they were being watched, but they had no evidence to prove it.

According to local Spanish daily, Diario Sur, he was obsessed with Sandra, his ex, and it has now been confirmed that he was tracking her at all times, as well as her best friend.

The Guardia Civil inspected the vehicle in which they were attacked, which belonged to her friend, and found a GPS tracking device. An identical tracker was found in Sandra’s car.

Two of his accomplices have also been remanded in prison while the two victims are still in a serious condition due to the acid burns.

