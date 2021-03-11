Study shows ‘stark reality’ of devastating toll of pandemic on young people’s mental health.

RESEARCH by The Prince’s Trust suggests the Covid crisis has taken a devastating toll on young people’s mental well-being, with those out of work more likely to feel depressed and anxious than those in training or employment.

The youth charity surveyed 1,022 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK during lockdown with 43 cent admitting their anxiety levels have increased due to the pandemic.

A third said they feel “overwhelmed” by feelings of panic and anxiety on a daily basis, while almost half (47 per cent) said they don’t feel in control of their lives, significantly higher than findings from just five months ago, supported by L’Oréal Paris.

More than one in four young people claim their future career prospects have already been damaged by the coronavirus crisis, while half (49 per cent) say it will be “harder than ever” to get a job.

The Prince’s Trust is now calling on government, businesses and charities to come together to prevent a youth jobs crisis and to ensure a generation doesn’t lose hope.

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust said: “The report paints a truly stark picture of how the coronavirus crisis is impacting young people all over the UK. An alarming proportion of young people are feeling increased levels of anxiety, and fears are building about their future.

“We cannot allow this crisis to cripple the aspirations and prospects of our nation’s young people. The Prince’s Trust is here to help young people through this challenging time, and government, employers and charities need to work together to stop the economic effects of this pandemic from spiralling out of control.”

