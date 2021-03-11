Residents request historic Islamic treasure be opened to the public

MALAGA residents have requested the opening of the largest necropolis of Islamic Spain, which is hidden beneath a building in Malaga.

Malaga had its own cemetery in the time of Al-Andalus which was uncovered in the 1980s when work was being carried out to create a car park for an apartment building.

The archaeological treasure was prepared for opening to the public, but it was never inaugurated and remains closed. There is a complete museum ready for the public to discover what is known as Yabal Faruh, with nothing missing but the inauguration plaque, 15 years later.

The burial ground covers an approximate area of 230,000m2, and a residents’ association in the area has sent a letter to the Development and Culture Department of the Junta de Andalucia. According to a report in National Spanish media source, NIUS, the President of the association has requested that the site be opened to the public, as it could be a positive move for residents and business owners in the area.

It contains the only two funerary mosques known to date in Islamic Spain and part of a mausoleum, funerary oratories, the President said.

They are hopeful that the Junta de Andalucia will give them a response, as the Junta and the city council have been going back and forth for years trying to decide who the museum belongs to.

