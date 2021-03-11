A LORRY driver in Vigo is facing fines amounting to €12,000 for committing multiple offences.

He was stopped by Local Police in Avenida de Castrelo, when they saw him swerving from one lane to another, invading the path of oncoming vehicles on the road.

-- Advertisement --



It stopped at a local funeral home and the officers found that there were two people in the vehicle, aged 38 and 42. The latter was the owner of the vehicle which they began to check.

According to police, the lorry had serious in the structure, tyres, suspension, administrative authorizations, transport card, and documentation of the transported merchandise.

He was transporting perishable goods (potatoes) without a delivery note or invoice providing the origin of the product and lacking the necessary public service transport card.

The tyres did not have the correct pressure and were severely worn, the suspension was in poor condition, the insurance and ITV had expired and it had no back brakes or indicator lights. The front bumper was broken and had sharp edges and the front license plate was broke and illegible. The tacograph was not being used properly either.

Based on all of this, the lorry was immobilised and it was also found that the fuel used in the tank was not regulation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lorry driver facing up to €12,000 in fines for serious offences”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.