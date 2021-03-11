Jockey Rob James Banned After ANOTHER Video Emerges in the Wake of Gordon Elliott Dead Horse Scandal.

FOLLOWING the shocking video of Gordon Elliot riding a dead horse emerged last week, jockey Rob James has been caught up in the same scandal after a video emerged of him also riding a dead horse.

-- Advertisement --



Elliott, a three-time Grand National-winning trainer, was banned for 12 months – with the final six months suspended – at a hearing last Friday. He has since apologised for his ‘indefensible moment of madness.’

In ANOTHER sickening clip, this time involving James, the body of a dead horse, who died during an exercise gallop in 2016, is shown lying stricken on the side of the gallops. The video then shows James running up to the horse and jumping on it, straddling the dead body as if riding it.

James, who rode a Festival winner for Elliott just last year, then gets off and pats the body on the side before the video ends – with two men near the horse’s head appearing ready to help move the body.

In his statement apologising for the video, James said: “I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30, 2016.

“I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horse racing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions.

“To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career.

“I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love.

“I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct.”

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board hearing was carried out on Wednesday, March 10.

A statement posted late Wednesday night read: “Having considered the evidence, the Referrals Committee found Mr James in breach of Rule 272(i) in that he acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing.

“They imposed a 12-month suspension of his Qualified Riders licence and Handlers Permit with the last eight months of this suspended.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jockey Rob James Banned After ANOTHER Video Emerges in the Wake of Gordon Elliott Dead Horse Scandal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.