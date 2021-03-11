BARCELONA Knocked Out Of The Champions League By PSG in the round of 16 for first time since 2007



Barcelona could only manage a 1-1 draw tonight (Wednesday 10) in their Champions League second-leg tie against PSG, at the Parc Del Princes in Paris, which saw them eliminated from the competition 5-2 on aggregate, the first time they had gone out in the round of 16 since 2007.

A magnificent display by PSG’s former Real Madrid goalkeeper, the Costa Rican, Kaylor Navas was instrumental in the defeat, including saving a penalty from Lionel Messi, in a match which could so easily have ended in a victory for the Blaugrana, with the away team superior throughout the whole game against the Ligue 1 side.

Ronald Koeman pulled no punches in rolling out an attack-heavy front three, with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele joining Messi up top, and things were going well for Barca until just shy of the half-hour mark when Clement Lenglet stepped on the heel of Mauro Icardi in the area and Kylian Mbappe hammered home the spot-kick for a 1-0 to PSG, his fourth goal out of the two legs.

Lionel Messi then delivered the goal of the night with a swerving left-footed rocket that slammed into the top left corner of the net to make it 1-1, and then, just seconds before half-time, Layvin Kurzawa fouled Griezmann just inside the area, resulting in a penalty, but Messi’s effort was blocked by Keylor.

Barcelona pressed and pressed but simply could not force the necessary goals, and now they have to go back and concentrate again on closing the gap on Atletico in La Liga, where they currently lie in second position.

