ATLETICO MADRID Go Six Points Clear Of The Pack At The Top Of La Liga



In their rearranged match, postponed due to Storm Filomena back in January, with Athletic Club, tonight (Wednesday 10) at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid moved six points clear of Barcelona at the summit of La Liga.

It was not all plain sailing though, as the Basque side took the lead following a brilliant team move and Inaki Williams’ precise cut-back cross was finished off by Iker Muniain’s close-range finish after 21 minutes, and it took until the dying seconds of stoppage time for Marcos Llorente to headed home Thomas Lemar’s cross to level the game.

-- Advertisement --



On 51 minutes, referee Jesus Gil Manzano awarded Los Rojiblancos a penalty after Unai Nunez brought Suarez down in the box, and the Uruguayan took the penalty himself, beating Unai Simon, to record his 18th goal of the season and put Atletico in front.

The match fizzled out a bit with neither side able to carve out any clear-cut chances until late in stoppage time, when Unai Nunez failed to beat Jan Oblak with a header, which meant Atleti clinched all three points.

Suffering their first La Liga defeat since January, Athletic Club remain in eighth spot with 33 points, while Atletico look well-placed perched at the top of the table with their six-point cushion.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Atletico Madrid Go Six Points Clear At The Top Of La Liga”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.