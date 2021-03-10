Construction worker crushed to death by scaffolding in the Malaga town of Velez-Malaga.

THE tragedy happened at around 9.50 am this morning, Wednesday, March 10, at a construction site in Calle Mar Cantabrico, Torre del Mar.

The 62-year-old construction worker died at the scene after scaffolding fell on top of him, according to reports from Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

-- Advertisement --



Members of the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the National Police Force were sent to the site and enquiries have begun into the cause of the incident.

The coordination centre has notified the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks, which will also carry out their own investigation.

No further details have been released at this stage.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Construction worker crushed to death by collapsed scaffolding”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.