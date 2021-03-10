Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will spend $10 billion tackling climate change

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will spend $10 billion (€8.4 billion) tackling climate change over the next 10 years.

SINCE he announced the Bezos Earth Fund 12 months ago, Bezos has revealed few details on how exactly the money will be distributed, but has this week offered more information on the amount, leadership, structure, and timeline of the fund.

Specifically, €8.4 billion will be spent over the next decade addressing the globe’s climate crisis.

“I want to move all heavy industry on our planet to space and turn Earth into a garden,” he tweeted today, Wednesday, March 10.

And the wealthiest man in the world will be able to channel his efforts into this massive charitable commitment as he steps down as Amazon CEO later this year.

Amazon founder Bezos announced yesterday that Andrew Steer, who for eight years has been the head of the World Resources Institute (WRI), will be the inaugural CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund.

“The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists, and the private sector to help drive new technologies, investments, policy change and behaviour,” tweeted Steer.

“We will place emphasise on social justice, as climate change disproportionately hurts poor and marginalised communities.”

Steer said Bezos’ pledge is to spend the cash by 2030, awarding the same amount each year, hinting that the initial amount is “a start” and that cash could be added to the pot.

