Adana adoptions very successful but homes always needed

February at the ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) dog sanctuary in Estepona has seen a mixed bunch of events.

Due to the pandemic, they have had to cope with regional travel restrictions, which has meant that all of the adoptions have been contained within the Estepona area.

This has caused much frustration for families living outside this zone, many wanting to come along to the shelter and adopt a dog but this has been out of their control.

The good news however is that the number of adoptions in February has been exceptional and now that municipal restrictions on the Costa del Sol have been lifted, those who missed out should be able to obtain their new furry family member soon.

Many animals have been sent to new homes within Europe and there have been reports that some of the dogs have acted hilariously when encountering snow for the first time.

