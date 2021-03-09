Woman facing prison for leaving dogs to die of starvation

IN GIJON, a woman is facing 18 months in prison for locking two dogs up without food or water until they died.

She is due to appear in court today. She lived with her partner, two young children and two dogs, but when her partner went to prison, she left the house and locked the dogs inside.

One died and was consumed by the other, that later also starved to death.

On February 10, 2020, Local Police found the corpse of one of the dogs in the hallway of the house and, in the living room, the skeleton of the other.

The woman is facing 18 months in prison for animal abuse and the prosecution is also requesting that she be banned from being in any trade related to animals or owning them for four years, as well as having to pay a fine.

Also in Gijon, Local Police reported a woman whose two American Bully dogs, which she was walking with no lead or muzzle, attacked and killed another dog in Calle Novorossiysk which was being walked by its owner at around 1.10pm.

The owner of the potentially dangerous dogs tried to leave the scene and was stopped by a passerby. She was charged with not carrying their documentation, not keeping them under control and not putting muzzles on them.

The deceased dog was a two-and-a-half year old Pomeranian, which the owner says was torn to pieces by the aggressive dogs.

