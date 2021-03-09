WhatsApp will allow sending images which will ‘self-destruct’

INSTANT messaging app WhatsApp is testing new features to allow messages with images to disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing whether it can allow these messages to disappear after 24 hours, announced WABetaInfo on Twitter, which keeps a close eye on WhatsApp related updates.

They later clarified that the feature has been supported for a few months, and is enabled if selected by a user. Disappearing WhatsApp messages became available to everyone in November 2020 although screenshots can still be taken and the sender is not alerted about this.

If the features are finally included, they will be similar to the existing seven-day auto-delete feature. The aim is to improve user security and privacy, but with ongoing complaints regarding their new privacy rules, it has been met with mockery.

It would make it impossible for photos to be exported or copied from the chat, although there is no function to detect screenshots. The exact release dates have not been mentioned.

The images will “self-destruct” when the user exits the conversation.

It can be selected when sending an image with an icon on the bottom left, and if selected, will alert the user that it will disappear.

Those who receive a ‘self-destructing’ image receive a blurred miniature in the conversation, and before opening them, they are also alerted about the fact that they will disappear.

