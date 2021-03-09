West Ham Win Again To Climb Back To Fifth Following Victory Over Leeds.

WEST HAM’S wonderful season continues as sensational signing Jesse Lingard scores again to see off Leeds 2-0 at the London Stadium – a victory that sees the Hammers move up to fifth place.

-- Advertisement --



Lingard, on loan from Manchester United, is enjoying life in London and was pivotal for West Ham on Monday, March 8, opening the scoring in the 21st minute when he converted the rebound from his own penalty.

The England midfielder was tripped by Luke Ayling and saw his penalty saved by Illan Meslier before making no mistake from the gifted opportunity.

Craig Dawson then doubled West Ham’s lead seven minutes later, capitalising on Leeds’ inability to defend set-pieces, to bury a free header from a corner.

Patrick Bamford was guilty of missing some decent chances for the away side and substitute Rodrigo’s effort cleared off the line late on.

Interestingly, Dawson and Lingard have now been scorers of seven of West Ham’s last 13 Premier League goals – to leapfrog Everton into fifth, two points off a top-four spot.

West Ham manager David Moyes told Sky Sports: “We had a bit of control, but I didn’t enjoy it. We didn’t pass it well at all, nothing like how we’ve played. But what we are doing well is being resilient and hard to beat and keeping the ball out of the net as much as we can. All those things are part of football.

“We are doing really well at the moment. We are having a good season, but we could have a great season. Our aim is to have a great season. If it were to finish now, we’d probably say we had a good year. I was disappointed when we dropped out of the top four.

“I’m not going to say we’re going to finish in it, but why can we not hang in there and see what we can do? Anything in the top half of the league would be seen as a strong season for West Ham.”

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa: “The initial 15 minutes were very good, the final 30 minutes of the first half we defended poorly. In the second half, we defended well and attacked well, and I think barring those 30 minutes we were superior.

“As we can’t ignore that 30 minutes, my conclusion is we played better in the second half than they did in the first half – the differences in the first half were smaller than in the second half.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “West Ham Win Again To Climb Back To Fifth Following Victory Over Leeds”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.