Tokyo All-Round World Cup ahead of the Olympics 2021 is cancelled

THE Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) have agreed to cancel the All-Around World Cup scheduled to take place in Tokyo on May 4, 2021, which was also set to serve as a test event for the Olympic Games in Artistic Gymnastics.

The Tokyo World Cup was initially planned to conclude the All-Around World Cup series, acting as qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but the cancellation of the two earlier events, in Stuttgart, Germany, and Birmingham, UK, led to the cancellation of the series as qualifying events.

“For this reason, the decision has been taken to cancel the World Cup in Japan, especially given the current travel restrictions and difficulties worldwide as well as the measures taken by the Japanese authorities to limit the rate of coronavirus infections in the country ahead of the Olympic Games,” said FIG in a statement.

Tokyo 2020 and FIG are working closely together on preparations for the readiness of Artistic Gymnastics and the other Gymnastics disciplines,

And to replace this test event, Tokyo 2020 will carry out an operational test on May 4 with a national Gymnastics event.

