Seven people arrested for kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled man

NATIONAL POLICE have arrested seven people in Manacor, Mallorca, who allegedly kidnapped a disabled man and tattooed two penises on his face.

The detainees, four women and three men, aged between 20 and 30, also sewed up his toes and put glue in his mouth, the police reported.

The events took place a few days ago when the detainees contacted the victim, who suffers from a disability, and held him captive in the home of one of them. Once there, they began to torture him for unknown reasons. They tattooed two penises on his face, sewed his toes together and put glue in his mouth.

The detainees recorded the entire scene with a mobile phone, which apparently was part of a game that the victim himself had organised.

The injured man was released by National Police officers and transferred to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

They are due to appear in court tomorrow, March 10, charged with kidnapping, causing bodily harm and humiliation. More arrests are expected.

The victim, who has a mental disability of 38 per cent, had reportedly organised a contest to give him a more “daring” look.

He says that he decided to start a sexual role play game with mild sadomasochism and cross-dressing. He arranged an audition through Milanuncios and Facebook, and over the following days, several people contacted him and started a WhatsApp group chat in which the detainees participated, according to local Spanish daily Ultima Hora.

He made them sign a contract downloaded from the internet in which he appeared as producer and director of a contest called ‘Change your Look’. The participants had to come up with daring, sexual and soft sadomasochistic challenges in exchange for money. The amounts ranged between €500 and €3,000.

Once they were at the home of one of the detainees they held the man captive for more than 48 hours, and tattooed penises and the Playboy symbol on him, plucked his eyebrows, took him out naked in a car and stitched up his toes. They also allegedly dressed him as a woman and made him go to the supermarket shopping, among other multiple physical and mental attacks.

He eventually managed to ask a group of friends for help, they contacted the emergency services and he was rescued by the National Police.

