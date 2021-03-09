Málaga Road Deaths Data Shows 21 Per Cent Were Not Wearing Seat Belt

MÁLAGA Road Deaths Data Shows 21 Per Cent Of People Were Not Wearing Seat Belt



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced that this week it will intensify controls over the use of seat belts in vehicles, with a new special traffic surveillance campaign, after recent data revealed that despite the decrease in accidents registered in 2020 due to the pandemic, 21 per cent of all fatalities on the roads in Málaga province involved drivers and passengers not wearing their seat belts.

A spokesman from DGT said, “This figure is still too high to lower our guard and stop insisting that the use of a seat belt saves lives”, emphasising that not wearing a seat belt is, along with speed, and driving under the influence of alcohol, one of the main risk factors on the road.

According to the data provided, nationwide road deaths involving people not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident went from 22% in 2019 to 26% in 2020, and this figure even rose to 36% during the first state of alarm (March 15 to June 20) in which of the 58 people who died, 21 did not use their belt.

The Guardia Civil traffic officers, in conjunction with the local and regional police forces, will conduct a road safety campaign until Sunday, March 14, with increased surveillance of the use of seat belts and child restraints, both in urban and interurban roads throughout the province of Málaga.

This campaign will also see the use of police helicopters and drones that are available to the DGT, as well as the automated controls carried out through the 225 cameras installed both in conventional roads and in high occupancy roads.

