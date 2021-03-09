RUNNING from Thursday, March 11 to Saturday, March 13, the 17th Annual Mallorca Classic Rally will take place with just 70 competitors.

It will be a different event to the usual hustle and bustle and noise of the classic vehicles due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to comply with safety regulations.

Competitors will race through closed roads around the island and all participants will undergo antigen tests, will have hydroalcoholic gels in all controls and a photographic system has been implemented to avoid contact of the card sheets during the test.

-- Advertisement --



Jewels such as the legendary Jaguar E-Type, a Porsche 356 as well as two Bentleys, an Old Number One from 1948 and 3⁄8 Racer from 1949 will roll on the roads of Mallorca alongside some innovative new vehicles such as the New Stratos which will make its debut in the race.

The competition starts on Thursday afternoon in , from where the vehicles will leave to compete in the Estellencs-Andratx section.

The next day, some of the sections to be covered are Coves Campanet-Pollença, Gorg Blau-Mirador de Ses Barques and the mythical road of Sa Calobra, which is only closed for the Mallorca Classic Rally.

The Rally will end on March 13 with spectacular stages such as Coll des Tords-Coll de Sa Creu and Puigpunyent-Esporles.

For the tenth consecutive year, motor racing fans will be able to enjoy these automotive gems in Puerto Portals, the venue for the rally, which will be open to all visitors who want to experience the passion of motoring up close.

For security reasons, capacity will be limited and access will be controlled through a QR code system installed at the entrance.

The actual stages of the race will be closed to the public but everyone can follow the competition through www.rallyislamallorca.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Let’s get ready to rally as classic cars race around Mallorca”.