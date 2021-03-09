Junta launches plan to control diseases spread by mosquitoes and ticks

The Junta de Andalucia is preparing a plan against diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

The Junta Department for Health and Families has reported the creation of a plan to reduce such diseases, by promoting, coordinating and integrating surveillance and control in environmental, livestock, wildlife and human epidemiological surveillance with a ‘one health’ approach.

Preventive measures will also be put in place to anticipate the appearance of cases in humans.

The Nile Fever control program, which will be launched this month, is one of the priorities of the new strategy.

The environmental conditions in Andalucia, favour the proliferation of carrying vector species.

The migratory routes of birds, climate change and globalization are some of the reasons why the incidence and distribution of vector-borne diseases are undergoing important modifications that make a strategy involving all administrations necessary.

It also requires methods of fluid and precise communication to the population of Andalucia, as became clear in the recent outbreak of West Nile Fever.

The Junta has also mentioned a training plan so that professionals who participate actively, have the necessary knowledge and training in inspection techniques, monitoring and control of mosquitoes or ticks.

The plan will remain active continuously, carrying out different actions depending on the time of year that is considered most appropriate.

The West Nile Fever Control Program in Andalucia will identify the different risk areas -low, medium or high- and take measures and action to reduce or eliminate the impact of this disease.

