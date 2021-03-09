Former Villarreal Footballer Franco Acosta Found Dead in Uruguay.

THE body of 25-year-old ex-Villarreal player Franco Acosta was found on Monday, March 8, two days after going missing while swimming on his birthday.

Acosta was trying to swim across a stream in Canelones, in the south of the country on Saturday, March 6. According to sources from the National Navy, the body of the young athlete was found near the spot where he was last seen in the Pando River in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

Born in March 1996, the footballer began his professional career at Fénix where he made his debut in 2013. Two years later, the forward played for Uruguay in the South American U-20 and the U-20 World Cup in a team that had players like Erick Cabaco, Mauro Arambarri, Nahitan Nández and Gastón Pereiro.

In that same season, Villarreal signed Acosta and in June he made his UEFA Europa League debut in the 2-2 draw with Lyon.

In 2018, the forward moved to Racing de Santander, where he spent one season before returning to Uruguay where he has represented Plaza Colonia, Boston River and Atenas de San Carlos.

The Uruguayan FA paid tribute to their former Under-20 international, saying: “We sincerely regret the death of the Uruguayan footballer Franco Acosta, who was a member of the national team’s youth squads.”

It added: “Our condolences to his relatives, friends and team-mates.”

Villarreal said in a tweet: “Deeply affected by your loss. We will always remember you, Franco. Rest in peace.”

