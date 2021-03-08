Young Boy Tragically Swallowed Whole by 26 Foot Crocodile

A young boy was tragically swallowed whole by 26-foot crocodile after it came across him when he was swimming in the river on a family trip.

The young boy was only eight-years-old when he was horrifically killed after being swallowed whole by the crocodile. At the time of the incident he had been swimming in the river with his younger brother.

According to search and rescue officials the crocodile was rapidly pursued by the boy’s father who is reported to have punched the crocodile using his bare hands as he desperately fought to save his child.

Sadly, though it was not until the next day that the crocodile was caught and the boy’s body was recovered. The attack occurred in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province, and the river was known to contain crocodiles.

According to Australian Associated Press locals were able to capture the crocodile on March 4. The locals then set about slicing open the enormous crocodile in the hopes of recovering the boy’s body so that it could be returned to the family.

A search and rescue official explained that the family “went to the river often to bathe and get water for cooking”.

According to Reuters, in 2018 local Indonesian villagers exacted revenge on captive crocodiles that were contained in a breeding farm after a crocodile killed a man who had entered the breeding farm. Reportedly villagers slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles over the death of the man.

