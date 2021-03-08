US Will Retaliate ‘At A Time And Place Of Our Choosing’ After Rocket Attacks On Bases In Iraq.

The US will strike ‘at a time and place of our choosing’ after rocket attacks on bases in Iraq, Defense Secretary Austin says. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin won’t say who was behind a recent rocket attack on an American airbase in Iraq, but his eyes are on Iran, and he says the US will strike again “at a time and place of our own choosing.”

At least 10 missiles rained down on the Ain al-Asad airbase in the Iraqi province of Anbar on Wednesday, killing one US civilian contractor on the coalition base. The attack came after President Joe Biden ordered an airstrike on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria – which was similarly said to be a response to a previous rocket attack on US targets in Iraq.

Iran’s level of control over the Shiite militias apparently responsible for the attacks is unclear, but the Pentagon is weighing its response to the latest attack with Tehran in mind, Austin told ABC News in an interview released on Sunday.

“You can expect that we will always hold people accountable for their acts,” Austin said, adding that should the US respond with force, it will do so “at a time and place of our own choosing.”

On Sunday, the U.S. military’s Central Command, which oversees the wars in the Middle East, flew its fourth bomber deployment to the region.

The show of force mission included two B-52H Stratofortress bombers alongside aircraft from Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar at different points to “deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.”

