US Supreme Court Turns Down Donald Trump’s Final Election Challenge.

IN a development that probably will not surprise many, the United States Supreme Court has turned down the opportunity hear former President Donald J. Trump’s election lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Trump was challenging thousands of absentee ballots filed in Wisconsin, an election battleground that the Republican businessman-turned-politician lost to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

-- Advertisement --



The court on Monday, March 8, dismissed the challenge and provided no reason as to why it had denied the former president’s petition to be heard. The US Supreme Court has now turned away ‘without comment’ the last of the three post-election challenges filed by Trump.

The last was on February 22, when the court rejected a group of appeals that sought to reverse Biden’s win in Wisconsin and four other states.

Trump sued the state for allowing executive branch officials to arbitrarily rewrite election laws without receiving the consent of the state legislature.

Lower courts previously had ruled against Trump in those three cases. It already was clear that the high court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, had no intention to intervene in the cases and others filed by his allies because it did not act before Congress on January 6 Biden’s victory.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Supreme Court Turns Down Donald Trump’s Final Election Challenge”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.