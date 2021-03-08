Regé-Jean Page Bond hopes soar as the star lands another major movie role.

Regé-Jean Page is now a hot favourite to become the new Bond. The actor practically sprung up from nowhere and is now a favourite to take over as 007. The other front runners include Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston along with James Norton and Tom Hardy.

Page has just been cast in a major new Netflix action thriller which many believe could be the perfect pre-runner to him appearing as James Bond. The actor previously appeared in Netflix’s Duke of Hasting, and the British-Zimbabwean actor’s profile continues to rise.

He is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling and Captain America star Chris Evans in the new Netflix thriller. The thriller has only just been announced and Page is also set to star alongside Bond girl Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in The Grey Man.

The Grey Man is also set to be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who are well known for Captain America and Avengers Endgame.

According to the express online, UK bookies Ladbrokes have said that, “Punters are hooked on Rege-Jean Page with odds at 5/1” that he will become the next Bond.

