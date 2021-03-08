Record-Breaking Scot Aims to Win Tour de France Only Weeks after Second Crash

RECORD-BREAKING Scot aims to win the Tour de France only weeks after second crash, despite having seven broken bones including a fractured pelvis and spine.

The record-breaking cyclist is still aiming to win the iconic Tour de France and plans to return to training only weeks after breaking seven bones in a horrific crash. Josh Quigley, aged 28, crashed while training in Dubai in January and suffered from a fractured spine and pelvis along with a fractured arm. The winter training crash occurred when he was going a staggering 40 miles an hour, but this has not put him off his Tour de France dreams.

Josh hopes to be the first Scot to win the tour and he is no stranger to pain as in December 2019 he was hit from behind by a car and thrown 50 feet into the air whilst cycling. The accident left him with a fractured skull and pelvis amongst other injuries.

Josh explained that, “Hopefully I’ll be back training next week indoors on the turbo trainer, and then back on the bike training.

“As a cyclist, winning the Tour de France is the biggest thing anyone could possibly do so that’s been my dream.

“I’m also really passionate about being Scottish and there’s never been a Scottish winner of the race — so to go and win it would be the ultimate dream.

“There are always going to be setbacks along the way, and that’s what I’m proving to myself and other people there’s nothing going to stop me on this.”

Hopefully he will be back to full strength soon.

