‘Man Up’ Heads to the Murcia Circus Theatre.

WITH this new show, the directors of Teatro En Vilo have set themselves the challenge of unmasking the traditional account of masculinity, aiming to tackle its image through irony, irreverence and absurd humour.

At a time when traditional male codes have become obsolete and new ones are still to be elaborated, ‘Man Up’ wants to be a space from which to question cultural assumptions about what it means to be a man and a place from which to imagine a new way to be.

On stage, six actors try to represent a great array of masculine stereotypes, playing to deconstruct, reconstruct and destroy the cultural references that govern the standards of manhood; while reflecting on their place in the world and their own identity.

This thought-provoking and boundary exploring event takes place at Murcia Circus Theatre on Friday, March 12 at 6pm. Tickets cost between €12 – €18 and can be purchased via www.mgticket.com – just search Man Up.

