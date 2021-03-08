Man rescued from river by police after stabbing ex-girlfriend

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman was stabbed by her 20-year-old boyfriend after leaving the house where they lived in Logroño.

The man was arrested by Local Police on Sunday, March 7, at around 4.30 in the afternoon, after stabbimng his ex-girlfriend at least five times in the Ebro Park.

She was taken to the San Pedro Hospital where her prognosis was reserved. She had injuries to her neck, back, abdomen and hands.

He was also taken to hospital with self-inflicted wounds to the neck, according to Logroño City Council.

The two had lived together until a few days ago when she ended the relationship, and had met to talk. She refused to get back together with him and he stabbed her, which the police think was premeditated.

Passers-by who had seen them arguing saw the attack and immediately called the Local Police.

Those who tried to help the woman were chased by the attacker with a knife. He then turned to the victim and stabbed her again.

When police arrived, the woman was being treated by witnesses and the officers located the man on a walkway over the Ebro River.

When they tried to stop him, he jumped over the railing and threatened to injure himself, causing himself minor injuries before jumping into the river when police tried to arrest him.

He had to be rescued by the police and he was then arrested.

He had no prior record for violence.

The case is now being handled by the National Police.

The President of La Rioja Government, Concha Andreu, said that she was disappointed about the attack and wished the victim a speedy recovery.

