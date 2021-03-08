THE THEME for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

During the coronavirus pandemic women have stood on the front lines in the fight against the potentially deadly virus and the pandemic has highlighted women’s contributions across the world. The pandemic though has also highlighted the lack of equality.

The theme for this year is, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, and the day celebrates the efforts of women and girls from around the world in shaping a future that is more equal. It also celebrates the efforts that women have made in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The fight is still on for women to have equal rights in decision-making processes, and to see an end of violence against women. Even in this day and age women are still fighting for equal pay too.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated on March 8 by the United Nations since 1975 but is origins go back much further than this, as in the late 19th and early 20th centuries women demanded better working conditions and the right to vote.

International women’s day was first celebrated on March 8 in the early 1900s and the tradition has continued across the world.

In Spain on Saturday morning March 6, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he regretted the fact that women still suffer discrimination, violence, more family responsibilities and worse access to the labour market, “just because they are women.”

Spain has seen protests for International Women’s Day banned due to fears of increased health risks amid the current Coronavirus pandemic.

