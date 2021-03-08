Huge Drop In Covid Infections In Spain Over The Weekend

HUGE drop of Covid infections over the weekend in Spain as the country flattens the curve on the third wave

The week has gotten off to a good start as the Ministry of Health has revealed on Monday, March 8 that a total of just 11,958 new coronavirus infections have been recorded since Friday. In addition, the cumulative incidence rate in Spain has also dropped slightly to 142 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, keeping the country firmly at the ‘medium’ alert level for the time being.

With the rate of hospitalisations, death and infections on the decline in most areas, some autonomous communities such as Catalonia, Galicia and Castilla y Leon have begun relaxing measures today, while the Basque Country will do so from tomorrow. The vast majority of regions are experiencing a positive trend in the evolution of the virus with the exception of the autonomous city of Ceuta, where new infections are on the increase, and the community of Euskadi, where the number of people admitted to the ICU has gone up over the weekend.

-- Advertisement --



Meanwhile, a decision is expected later this week after a meeting of the expert committee on whether the closure of borders over Easter will be made mandatory. The Minister of Health in Spain, Carolina Darias, hopes to reach a “consensus” with the other communities, with a particular focus on Madrid, which is the only region resisting the measures, despite having some of the worst numbers in the country.

“I am going to fight for Madrid to join the consensus. It is my obligation. Citizens are waiting for a collaborative response”, she said in a statement to Cadena SER.

Darias has also been positive about the increase in the vaccination rate and has announced that in April pharmaceutical company Pfizer will distribute 4.8 million doses of its jab to Spain.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced today that as of April the European Union will receive an average of 100 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 per month, which would be more than triple those received in February or twice what is expected by the end of March.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge Drop In Covid Infections In Spain Over The Weekend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.